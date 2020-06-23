Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: District health dept. reports 5 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, the five new Nelson County cases include:

a 51-year-old woman who lives in the New Haven area;

a 62-year-old woman who lives in the Bardstown area and is hospitalized;

a 46-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown;

a 60-year-old woman who lives in Cox’s Creek;

a 30-year-old woman who lives in New Haven.

Three additional new COVID-19 cases were also reported, which include 2 new cases in Hardin County and 1 new case in Marion County.

The 8 new cases reported Monday bring the six-county Lincoln Trail District’s COVID-19 case total to 301.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 132

LaRue 15

Marion 47

Meade 25

Nelson 64

Washington 18

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. One Nelson County COVID-19 patient is hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. Fifteen people are on home isolation, and 47 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. One Marion County COVID-19 patient remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon Five people are on home isolation, and 41 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 6 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Thirty-one are on home isolation, and 255 of the 301 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

