Bardstown City Council approves FY21 budget, FY20 budget amendment

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council approved the second and final reading of the city’s 2020-2021 budget at its videoconference meeting Tuesday night.

The budget includes $58.79 million in expenses and $56.74 million in revenues. Both numbers are lower than the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget, Mayor Dick Heaton noted in his budget letter to the council.

Mayor Dick Heaton noted that this coming’s year’s budget includes $12 million in capital expenditures aimed at upgrading and improving infrastructure and city services.

TAX MORATORIUM. The council approved a request for a five-year property tax moratorium for the property on the northwest corner at South Third Street and West Muir Avenue.

The moratorium means that the property will not be reassessed for value for a period of five years. The moratorium is an incentive provided to property owners who renovate their properties.

FIREWORKS. The council approved a fireworks permit request from the Humane Society of Nelson County to operate a fireworks booth in the Bardstown Walmart parking lot.

The council also approved a fireworks permit request from the Bardstown Church of God. The fireworks booth will be located at 726 North Third Street from June 24 to July 5, 2020.

CHANGE ORDERS. The council approved a change order for the Parkway Drive water main extension that will add $15,534.08 to the $223,000 project price.

The council also approved a $17,005.25 change order for the Downtown Water & Sewer improvement project.

In other action, the city council:

— approved first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s 2019-2020 budget.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, to approve final reading of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget amendment. The council will also discuss a retaining wall planned for 215 West Flaget Ave.

