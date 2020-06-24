Posted by admin

Mayor: Recycling center operating again; council to return to in-person meetings

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton noted that Nelson County has had a rash of new COVID-19 cases since last Friday.

Two new cases were reported Friday, seven on Monday, and five more new cases were reported Tuesday.

Heaton stopped short of calling the rash of new cases as “a spike,” but he warned that everyone needs to continue to take the necessary precautions like social distancing, good hand washing, and wearing face masks to avoid spreading the Coronavirus.

“We have to remember that the virus hasn’t gone anywhere,” he said.

RECYCLING RETURNS. During the mayor’s update at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Heaton said the Guthrie Opportunity Center’s recycling operation is back up and running and accepting recyclable items.

The center’s re-opening was made possible by a $10,000 grant the city provided from its portion of its CARES Act funding.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION. Heaton noted that the city’s charging station for electric vehicles was now installed and operational in the Farmer’s Market parking lot. The city will hold an official unveiling of the station at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

RETURN TO IN-PERSON MEETINGS. The next city council meeting set for Tuesday, July 7, 2020, will feature the city council’s return to in-person meetings, Heaton said. On June 29, 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order will allow gatherings of up to 50 people to begin to take place, and Heaton said he felt the council and audience could take sufficient safety measures to conduct the meetings safely.

