Posted by admin

Obituary: Jane Marie Osborn Mudd, 88

Jane Marie Osborn Mudd, 88, died June 22, 2020, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx. She was born in Lebanon on July 21, 1931, to Anita Porter Osborn and William Osborn. She lived most of her life in Bardstown where she was a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, St. Joseph’s Parish, the Stephen Foster Music Club and numerous bridge and Scrabble clubs. She was the former developer and director of the St. Joseph Learning Center. This accomplishment gave her great satisfaction and reward and was surpassed only by her pride in her children and grandchildren. She was a remarkable woman in many ways. She left college to marry and start a family, but completed her Bachelor’s degree after her children were grown, and at the age of 60, received her Master’s Degree in Education.

JANE MARIE OSBORN MUDD

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Osborn, Anita Porter Osborn Caldwell and James A Caldwell.

She is survived by her children, four daughters, Angela Mudd (Clyde Simmons), Sharon Mudd (Tom Balinski), Sheila Poore (Phil), and Mary Bernadette Mudd; two sons, Lenny Mudd (Helen Mudd) and Rob Mudd (Kate Waller); her ex-husband, Leonard Mudd, with whom she has maintained a friendship for more than 70 years; 12 grandchildren, Stephen Mudd, Kristi Dunn, Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, Kate Mudd Broaddus, Colin Simmons, Sarah Litke, Will Daniel Mudd Simmons, Benjamin A. Mudd, Nicholas A. Mudd, Isaac Porter Mudd Balinski, Holly Poore, and Jennifer Mudd-Walker; and six great-grandchildren, Elliot Keeling, Zander Keeling, Cole Fegett, Callie Simmons, William Litke, and Catherine Litke.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Bill Hammer and the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is private at the St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx or the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.

Due to Covid 19 mask are suggested and social distancing is recommended.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-