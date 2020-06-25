Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports no new cases Wednesday in Nelson County

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Neither of the new cases was in Nelson County. Both of the new cases are individuals who live in Hardin County.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the six-county Lincoln Trail District’s COVID-19 case total to 303.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 134

LaRue 15

Marion 47

Meade 25

Nelson 64

Washington 18

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. Two Nelson County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. Fourteen people are on home isolation, and 47 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. None of Marion County’s COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as of Wednesday. Six people are on home isolation, and 41 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 6 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Twenty-nine are on home isolation, and 259 of the 303 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

