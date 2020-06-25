Posted by admin

Video: June 22, 2020 Rep. Charles Booker on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 — State Rep. Charles Booker was the guest on a special Friday edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show, hosted by Jim Brooks and Margie Bradford. Rep. Booker talked about his candidacy as a Democrat seeking the U.S. Senate nomination, and his surging popularity ahead of the Tuesday, June 23rd primary. Running time: About 41 minutes, 31 seconds.

-30-