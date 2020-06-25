Posted by admin

Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Hill, 51, Lebanon Junction

Jennifer Lynn Hill, 51 of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was a Baptist by faith and was a member at Field of Grace Baptist Church.

She is survived by her parents, Gary Tinnell Sr. and Linda Kline; her loving husband, Joe Hill of Lebanon Junction; two daughters, Rachel Aaron and Sarah Aaron (Brandon), both of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Lisa Cunningham (Dave) of High Grove and Amanda Drury (Matt) of Shepherdsville; one brother, Gary Tinnell Jr. (Destinie) of Shepherdsville; and one grandson, Austin Rondo.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville officiated by E.J. Lanham. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

