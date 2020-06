Posted by admin

Obituary: Sue Northington, 91, Cox’s Creek

Sue Northington, 91, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was a native of Alabama and a homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Stallard; one son, Don Northington; two grandsons, Brian Northington and Brad Northington (Stephanie); and two great-granddaughters, Callie Northington and Tessa Northington.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

