Posted by admin

Obituary: Raymond Paul Williams, 85, Elizabethtown

Raymond Paul Williams, 85, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was a native of Hardin County and a faithful member of College Heights United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for many years. He retired in 2000 after 33 years from W.R. Cecil Construction and after retirement, he enjoyed carpentry. He was a hardworking man, he enjoyed retirement and spending time with his wife, Sue. He was a very devoted family man and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Amos and Pearl Sherrard Williams; one grandson, Jason Paul Williams; and 11 brothers and sisters, Stanley, Otto, Sterling, James, William A. Jr., Cyrus, Louise, Dorothy, Pauline, Jean, and Shirley.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Underwood Williams; one daughter, Becky Skaggs and special son-in-law, Keith of Clarkson; one son, Paul Dwayne Williams (Linda) of Elizabethtown; one sister-in-law, Barbara Williams of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Jeffery Skaggs (Chelsey) of Clarkson, Tyler Skaggs (Katelyn) of Bardstown, and Brandi Bradford of Elizabethtown; three great-grandchildren, Willow Skaggs, Landon Skaggs, and Harrison Bradford; and his special companion, Mitzi.

The memorial service is noon Monday, June 29, 2020, at College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabehthtown with the Rev. Don Sexton officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 29, 2020, at the church.

The family requests masks be worn at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the College Heights United Methodist Church Building Fund.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-