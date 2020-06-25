Posted by admin

Obituary: Theresa Marie Hamilton Fogle, 67, Bardstown

Theresa Marie Hamilton Fogle, 67, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 12, 1952, in Shelbyville. She was a bus driver for Bardstown City School, and her family was her love and joy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Michael Fogle Sr.; one granddaughter, Kimberly Anne Taylor; her father, Lowell “Hud” Hamilton; one sister, Doris Snow Hamilton; and one brother, Robert Lee Hamilton.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Marie Fogle of Bardstown; two sons, David Michael Fogle Jr. of Indianapolis and Stephen Matthew Fogle of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Jason Wayne Taylor Jr., Jeremy Allen Taylor, Rebekah Anna Fogle, Jacob Michael Hudson Fogle, and Stephen Matthew Fogle Jr.; her mother, Thelma Rucker Hamilton of Wakefield; one sister,, Shirley Wyatt of Crestwood; one brother, John Hamilton of Wakefield; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

