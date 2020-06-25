Posted by admin

Obituary: Ivan ‘Gary’ Waddell, 69, Cox’s Creek

Ivan “Gary” Waddell, 69, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Ivan Burl “Smokey” and Ruby Bealmear Waddell. He was a retired lineman for Salt River Electric and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son, Greg (Victoria) Waddell of Richmond; and one grandson, Cameron Glickman.

The family chose cremation with a service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-