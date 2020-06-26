COVID-19 update: 1 new case Thursday makes 16 new cases for the past week
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Thursday, June 25, 2020 — One new COVID-19 cases was reported Thursday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
The new Nelson County COVID-19 case is a 40-year-old Bardstown man.
The health department reported that Hardin County also had 2 new cases on Thursday.
The new cases reported Thursday bring the six-county Lincoln Trail District’s COVID-19 case total to 306.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 138
- LaRue 15
- Marion 47
- Meade 25
- Nelson 65
- Washington 18
NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. Two Nelson County COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. Fourteen people are on home isolation, and 48 have recovered. Nelson County also has had one COVID-19-related death.
MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. None of Marion County’s COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as of Thursday. Six people remain on home isolation, and 41 have recovered.
LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 5 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Thirty-two are on home isolation, and 260 of the 306 COVID-19 patients have recovered. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths in the Lincoln Trail District.
