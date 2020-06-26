Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 1 new case Thursday makes 16 new cases for the past week

Thursday, June 25, 2020 — One new COVID-19 cases was reported Thursday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new Nelson County COVID-19 case is a 40-year-old Bardstown man.

The health department reported that Hardin County also had 2 new cases on Thursday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the six-county Lincoln Trail District’s COVID-19 case total to 306.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 138

LaRue 15

Marion 47

Meade 25

Nelson 65

Washington 18

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. Two Nelson County COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. Fourteen people are on home isolation, and 48 have recovered. Nelson County also has had one COVID-19-related death.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. None of Marion County’s COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as of Thursday. Six people remain on home isolation, and 41 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 5 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Thirty-two are on home isolation, and 260 of the 306 COVID-19 patients have recovered. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths in the Lincoln Trail District.

