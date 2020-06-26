Posted by admin

Obituary: Ralph Edward Stanley, 65, New Haven

Ralph Edward Stanley, 65, of New Haven, died Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in Nelson County July 17, 1954. He was owner/operator of ERS Construction, previous co-owner of R&R Tavern in New Haven, and former coach of St. Catherine boys basketball & girls softball. He also revitalized the New Haven Baseball Little League. He was an avid hunter, skeet shooter & enjoyed collecting classic cars. He never met a stranger, and was the best father to his two children and and a loving “Pappi” to his two granddaughters. He was a life-long member of St Catherine Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin “Dink” Stanley and Ethyl Ann “Hannie” Head Stanley; his in-laws, Cyril Head & Mary Cora Boone Head; and two brothers, Davy Stanley and Tommy Stanley.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend for 40 years, Ernie Head Stanley; one daughter, Amy (Jason) Pierce of Baton Rouge, La.; one son, Chris Stanley of Louisville; one sister, Iris Ann Stanley (Alex) LaRue of Hodgenville; two brothers, Joe Pat Stanley and Matthew (Tammy) Stanley, both of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Janie Stanley of Bardstown.; two granddaughters, Payton Pierce and Sullivan Pierce, both of Baton Rouge, La.; three brothers-in-law, Fred (Jodi) Head of Illinois, Dennie (Carol) Head of Shepherdsville, and Mark (Trish) Head of New Haven; four sisters-in-law, Sr. Barbara Jean Head OSU of Owensboro, Marty Spence of Prospect, Lucy (Jerry) Dickerson of LaGrange, and Aline (Don) Greer of Fairfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation was chosen, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Project Hope @ Flaget Cancer Center or St. Catherine Academy, New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.

