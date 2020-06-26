Posted by admin

Obituary: Harriet Louise Hughes, 82, Louisville

Harriet Louise Hughes, 82, of Louisville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. She was the former Harriet Johnson, a native of Mount Washington, a retired housekeeper, and a member of Spirit of Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hughes; one son, Donnie Hughes; two grandchildren, Karissa Newby and Jamale Hughes; and her parents, Robert and Georgia Johnson.

She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Hughes, Judy Hughes, Cherry Ann Newby, and Wanda Rhodes (Ricky); two sons, Bobby Hughes (Vicki) and Johnny Hughes; one sister, Dorothy Abernathy; three brothers, Robert Johnson, Ricky Hughes (Patty), and Ouckie Hughes; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral services is 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

