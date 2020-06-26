Posted by admin

Virus update: COVID-19 cases spike as county records 18 new cases in past 7 days

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 26, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nelson County Friday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, one of the new cases is a 35-year-old Bardstown woman, and the second case involves a 21 year old Bardstown man.

Since last Friday, the county has had 18 new COVID-19 cases reported by the health department. This represents a 36.7 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Two new cases were also reported Friday in Hardin County, bringing the total number in the Lincoln Trail District to 310 cases.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 138

LaRue 15

Marion 47

Meade 25

Nelson 67

Washington 18

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. One Nelson County COVID-19 patient is hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. Thirteen people are on home isolation, and 52 have recovered. Nelson County also has had one COVID-19-related death.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. None of Marion County’s COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as of Friday afternoon. Five people remain on home isolation, and 42 have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. In the six-county Lincoln Trail District, 5 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Thirty-one are on home isolation, and 265 of the 310 COVID-19 patients have recovered. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths in the Lincoln Trail District.

