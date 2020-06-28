Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph ‘Joe’ Emil Cecil Jr., formerly of Nelson County

Joseph “Joe” Emil Cecil Jr. of Sheperdsville, formerly of Nelson County, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at University of Louisville hospital with his family by his side. He was a Catholic by faith. He grew up in Nelson County area and started his career at Gates Rubber Co. in Elizabethtown. He moved to Kansas to become a plant manager with them. It was when he returned to Kentucky to be with family that he started Clearwater Fiberglass Pools and Spas. He was the proud owner of that business for more than 20 years. Body building was not just a hobby but became a passion and a lifestyle. He was a “man’s man” who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family. He was a loving husband, protective father, and a fun-loving papaw that will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Cecil and Thelma Cecil Culver; one sister, Sharon Cecil; and two brothers, Kenny Cecil and Eddie Cecil.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Janice Mapula Cecil; one daughter, Jessica Clark of New Haven; one son, Mark Cecil (Tracey) of Boston; three sisters, Karen Huffman (Tom) of Elizabethtown, Jackie Rainey (Greg) of Big Clifty, Debra Dones (Jerome) of New Haven and Pat Ballard (David) of Boston; one brother, Mike Cecil (Dianne) of New Haven; and four grandchildre, Annika Cecil, Trisden Cecil, Jax Cecil and Cody Clark.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Cecil’s home in Shepherdsville at 481 Eddington Lane.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bardstown with burial in the church cemetery.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

