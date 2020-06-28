Posted by admin

Washington County Beekeepers Association to meet July 6 at St. Catharine Farm

Placing honey bee hives in orchards and gardens significantly increases pollination and has been shown to increase crop yilds by as much as 40 percent.

Sunday, June 28, 2020 — The Washington County Beekeepers Association’s (WCBA) will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the St. Catharine Farm Apiary, located in the Farm’s orchard. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Attendees are asked to wear a face mask for the protection of other attending, to observe social distancing protocols, and to bring their own lawn chair for seating.

There will be a brief business meeting and a question and answer period, followed by a presentation on the benefits of honey bee pollination in agriculture and a tour of the apiary.

St. Catharine Farm is located behind the St. Catharine Motherhouse and is accessed by following the St. Catharine Farm direction signs. Additional signs to the apiary will be posted.

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. David Donathan, WCBA president at DDonathan@hotmail.com or at (859) 336-9464.

