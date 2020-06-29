Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Price Tudor Pattie, 88, Danville

Helen Price Tudor Pattie, 88, of Danville, died peacefully at her home in Danville on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Valley View April 10, 1932, to Mary Elizabeth Noland Tudor and Humphrey Hill “Jack” Tudor Jr.

She graduated salutatorian in 1950 from Irvin High School and began her career at the Kentucky Department of Education. She made many wonderful memories and stories from working for Kentucky Gov. A.B. “Happy” Chandler from 1955-60. While having a family and working, she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Education and eventually two Masters’ degrees with honors from EKU. She fiercely championed the interest of children at Kentucky School for the Deaf for 30 years, progressing from a social worker and retiring as Director of Social Services.

She led and served many organizations including Leadership Danville, Leadership KY and the Governor’s Task Force on Welfare Reform. She was a driving force and protector in her family from a young age and excelled at networking family and friends, along with matchmaking. Her mischievous smile lent itself to many fun outings and theme parties throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Coleman “Jack” Pattie; one daughter, Susan Cieply (Jeff); two sisters, Margie Bradford of Bardstown and Lois June Prewitt (Verlon) of Irvine; two granddaughters, MaryClaire and Kara; and many loved nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Joyce Townes and caregivers: Georgetta Smith, Hope Bishop, Dorothy Walton, Sue Davis and Delona Alford, Doctor James Duncan and Boyle Co Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Duveen French; and two brothers, Glenn Bradley Tudor and Humphrey Hill Tudor III.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville with burial in Richmond Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville.

Pallbearers are John Townes II, Chris King, Donnie Pinkston, Gerry Calvert II, David Bradford, and John Bradford Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are “Birthday Girls” Faye Best, Ruth Watson, Jeanette Davis, and Mary Brown Caldwell.

The W. L. Pruitt Funeral Home in Danville is in charge of arrangements.

