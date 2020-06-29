Posted by admin

Higdon: July 4th holiday is time to reflect on the freedoms we all enjoy

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, June 29, 2020 — Since the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, July Fourth has been observed as a day for Americans to stand in unity and in recognition of our nation’s founding. It is on this day, 244 years ago, that exemplary visionaries dared to create a unique form of government. Our Founding Fathers established what President Ronald Reagan described as “the shining city upon a hill,” because despite the imperfections of man and stains that exist in our history, America became a beacon of hope for the world, and since the nation’s inception has stood steadfast in pursuit of the ideals of liberty and justice for all.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

For nearly 2-1/2 centuries, America has faced trials and tribulations. We have continually confronted the evils of slavery and prejudice. We have produced the greatest generation who answered the call during World War II, storming the beaches and liberating those suffering abroad. We have even put a man on the moon. America’s history is full of triumphs and tragedies. In many ways, it is painful to reflect on. Still, the story of America is the greatest ever told, and our Founding Father’s grand experiment of a government of, by, and for the people, is the greatest humankind has ever conducted.

During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever that we remember the struggles that took place in the early days of our nation. Independence Day is an opportunity to reflect on our country’s past and to take pride in its enduring principles. This day marks the first time that all men were declared equal. Despite race or nationality, religion, or political affiliation – we are all born with God-given rights. The Declaration of Independence is still known as one of the most inspiring declarations ever written. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. Among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Beginning as America’s foundation for freedom, these powerful words are the blueprint of the United States.

Our nation—and our state—was founded on a simple principle: “united we stand, divided we fall.” In the years leading up to the colonies declaring their independence from Great Britain, the creed was, “Unite, or Die.” The importance of our unity has held true throughout our nation’s existence. We are a nation that celebrates our differences; we do not persecute them. These values must remain at heart as we navigate today’s political discourse.

Just as we remember the history of our Founding Fathers, our nation’s past, and the cherished principles of the American way of life, we must honor the brave men and women fighting at home and around the world to preserve them. Civil and international wars have been fought so that all people might live freely. Countless Americans have served on and off the battlefield so that we can enjoy the rights we often take for granted

In the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the challenges that it has brought with it, I believe this July Fourth will be most extraordinary. Perhaps more than any other time in our lives, we appreciate the liberties and opportunities America provides. I hope that together, as proud Kentuckians, we will continue to strive for unity and peace for our country and our people. We are one nation, and one people, under God, and unitedly we will continue to make our Founding Father’s declaration many years ago a reality today.

I wish you and your family a safe and happy Independence Day. God bless America. As a reminder, please reach out to me if I can be of assistance to you by calling me at 270-692-6945 or emailing me at jimmy.higdon@lrc.ky.gov.

-30-