Obituary: Joseph ‘Joe’ Edwin Walker, 65, Bardstown

Joseph “Joe” Edwin Walker, 65, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 22, 1955, in Bardstown. He was an employee for General Electric, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin “Boo” and Mary Walker; and one sister, Janice Susan Walker.

He is survived by his two sons, Louis (Heather Austin) Walker of Round Rock, Texas, and Andrew Walker of Bardstown; the mother of his children, Michele Walker of Cincinnati; two sisters, Janet Walker and Alice (Mike Miller) Walker, both of Bardstown; one special friend, Mary Ann Milby of Shelbyville; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church position with the Rev. Minh Vu will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

