Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffery Charles Green, 57, Radcliff

Jeffery Charles Green, 57, of Radlciff, died Tuesday, June 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 26, 1962, in Washington, D.C. to Frances Jerline Smoot of Bryans Road, Md. and James T. Green II of Pomonkey, Md.

JEFFREY CHARLES GREEN

He was a 1981 graduate of McDonough High School in Pomfret, Md. Upon graduation in 1981, he joined the U.S. Army. He served honorably for six years. At the time of his death he worked as a federal government employee for the U.S Army at Fort Knox/Crane Commissary as a meat cutter. However, the job he loved and enjoyed the most in his career was being a cook for the CSX transportation. This was the most rewarding job because it allowed him to put smiles on people faces by sharing his love of cooking. He started a journey to higher education later in life and in 2014 he obtained his associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from McKendree University.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jean Green of Radcliff.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharita Phillips of Louisville; one son, Jermeil Green of Radcliff; two sisters, Marsha Green and Theresa (Neen) Green, both of Bryans Road, Md.; three brothers, James T. Green III (Sandy) of Bryans Road, Md, Francis Green (Monique) of Menisee, Calif., and Joseph E. Green (Rochelle), of La Plata, Md.; his mother-in-law, Irene Lydian of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Diane Taylor of Louisville, Charmaine Phillips of Radcliff and Patricia Payne of Bardstown; two brothers-in-law, William T. Phillips Jr. of Radcliff, and Darnell Lydian; a host of nieces, nephews and family; and a special friend, Annie Teague.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with a graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff with military honors.

Visitation is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff is in charge of arrangements.

-30-