Posted by admin

Obituary: Bernard Earl ‘Ben’ Allen, 92, Sonora

Bernard Earl “Ben” Allen, 92, of Sonora, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown. He was a native of Breckinridge County. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 1/2 years. He was a member of Severns Valley Baptist for more than 60 years. He retired from teaching at Elizabethtown High School after 34 years and was the owner of Allen’s Air Conditioning and Heating. He loved his children, dogs, and traveling after retirement.

BERNARD EARL “BEN” ALLEN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe David and Evelyn Tomer Allen; and five brothers, Lane Allen, Merlin Allen, Donnie Allen, Melvin Allen and Mitchell Allen.

He is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Mary Emma Allen of Sonora; one daughter, Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick of Hodgenville; two sons, David Allen of Howardstown and Steven (Brenda) Allen of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Val) Coomes, Kate Allen, Margaret (Ty) Patterson, Samantha (Vince) Thompson, Joe (Ariel) Allen, Olivia Allen, Caleb Kirkpatrick, and Christina Kirkpatrick; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon David Allen, Finley Rose Thompson, Easton Joseph Allen.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home with the Rev. Belinda Berry officiating. Burial is in Jolly Cemetery at Hardinsburg.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and after 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests masks to be worn at the funeral home.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-