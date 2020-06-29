Posted by admin

Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation announces 2020 board members

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 29, 2020 — The Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to announce members of the 2020-2021 board of directors effective July 1, 2020. The board will continue to help strengthen Flaget Memorial Hospital’s acclaimed facility and medical services.

Board members are Chair Kevin Smith, Vice Chair Bill Conway Jr., Secretary David Hicks, MD, Treasurer Mark Pulliam, Joseph “Joe” G. Ballard, Rita Carter, Thomas Hamilton, Kathryn K. Kelley, Will Monarch, MD, Sister Kelly O’Mahony, Robbie Polin, Jane T. Roby, Bill Sheckles, Amy Smith-Cissell, Flaget Memorial Hospital President Jennifer Nolan and Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation President Leslie Smart, CFRE.

“We are looking forward to the growth that the new and returning members of the board will help bring to the foundation and Flaget Memorial Hospital,” said Smart. “They play an essential role in supporting the needs of the facility’s programs and services in the communities we serve.”

Foundation board members will assist with driving charitable initiatives that benefit the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation. Their duties include organizational planning, monitoring and managing financial resources, assessing and developing skills, serving on committees, recruiting new board members and advocating on behalf of the foundation.

