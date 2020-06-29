Posted by admin

NCG, WBRT AM/FM to carry election results live at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 29, 2020 — Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Filiatreau will release the primary election results at clerk’s office at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The winner of the GOP primary for 50th District state representative hangs in the balance of the results following last Tuesday’s election day in-person and drive-thru voting totals, which gave challenger Don Thrasher a 39 vote lead over incumbent Chad McCoy.

WBRT AM/FM will be reporting the results live from the Nelson County Clerk’s office Tuesday morning. Tune in to 1320 AM, 97.1 FM or catch the live stream at www.WBRTCountry.com.

Statewide, the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate has state Rep. Charles Booker and Amy McGrath in a tight race to see which will face-off against Republican Mitch McConnell in November.

The Gazette will have the full results posted Tuesday morning as well.

The Secretary of State is requiring all county clerk’s to have their election results sent in electronically by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

