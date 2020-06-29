7 COVID-19 cases reported today in Nelson County; 18 new in Lincoln Trail district
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Monday, June 29, 2020 — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
The seven new cases push Nelson County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 74.
Local sources report that the new COVID-19 cases include:
- a 39-year-old Bardstown man
- a 42-year-old Bloomfield woman
- a 74-year-old Bardstown woman
- a 60-year-old Bardstown man
- a 52-year-old Bardstown woman
- a 15-month-old male child from Bardstown
- an 88-year-old Bardstown man who is hospitalized.
A total of 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the six-county Lincoln Trail district. In addition to the 7 new cases in Nelson County, Hardin County; reported 8 new cases; Meade, LaRue and Marion counties each reported 1 new case. Washington County was the only county in the Lincoln Trail District that did not report a new case of COVID-19.
The Lincoln Trail District COVID-19 case total jumped Monday to 328 cases.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 146
- LaRue 16
- Marion 48
- Meade 26
- Nelson 74
- Washington 18
NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. Two Nelson County COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to health department information. Fifteen are on home isolation, and 57 cases have recovered.
MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. No Marion County COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized. Two remain on home isolation while 46 have fully recovered.
LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. Seven COVID-19 patients in the Lincoln Trail area are hospitalized. Thirty-four remain on home isolation, while 278 of the 328 cases have recovered.
