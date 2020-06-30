Posted by admin

Preservation of the Anatok mansion is topic of Wednesday evening meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

The Anatok mansion in better days. Preservationists have spent nearly a decade trying to mediate a solution to preserve the home and convince the Archdiocese of Louisville from following through on its plans to demolish the home.

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 — The preservation and restoration of Anatok is the topic of a meeting set for 7:30 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the chapel of Spalding Hall.

The meeting of the Anatok Preservation Committee will discuss details on securing and weatherizing the home, which is listed on the National Register. The home was built in 1847 was remodeled by the Druien family in 1902.

After securing the home and clearing the lot, the next 18 months will be used for fundraising in order to accomplish a complete renovation and restoration of Anatok, which is the birthplace of Daniel Rudd, publisher of black Catholic newspapers and an activist who sought equality through his religious beliefs.

Following the restoration of the home, it will be returned to Bethlehem High School for use in its educational activities.

Facemasks and social distancing will be required at the meeting.

-30-