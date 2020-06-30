Posted by admin

McCoy tops Thrasher in GOP primary; McGrath wins majority of local Dem votes

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 — Despite a very strong showing in the in-person voting last Tuesday at the Nelson County Fairgrounds, Don Thrasher was unable to hold onto the lead in the GOP primary for 50th District state representative over incumbent State Rep. Chad McCoy.

STATE REP. CHAD MCCOY

With all the votes tabulated — including the absentee and in-person votes — McCoy received 2,227 votes, or 59 percent of the votes cast in the primary race. Challenger Don Thrasher received 1,545 votes, or just under 41 percent of the total Republican votes cast in that race.

VOTER TURNOUT. Voter turnout in Nelson County was a respectable 29.6 percent, one of the highest turnouts for a primary in recent history.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR 50TH DISTRICT STATE REP. While Kory Miller was the only candidate actually in the Democratic primary for 50th District state representative, former candidate David Reed still received just over 40 percent of the votes cast in that race. Miller easily won however, garnering 3,320 votes, which was just slightly less than 60 percent of the votes cast.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR U.S. SENATE. State Rep. Charles Booker’s late surge in popularity ahead of last Tuesday’s primary put him ahead of fellow Democrat Amy McGrath in the in-person votes at the Fairgrounds. However, McGrath came out on top in the overall votes with 2,927 votes, or 46.7 percent of the votes cast. Booker received 2,388 votes, or 38.1 percent.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR U.S. SENATE. As expected, Sen. Mitch McConnell was the top vote-getter in his primary in Nelson County, receiving 3,039 votes, or about 82 percent of the votes cast.

GOP PRIMARY FOR 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie walked away with 3,288 votes, or 88 percent of votes cast in his primary race against Kathleen Free, who received 444 votes.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR PRESIDENT. Among the 12 candidates on ballot for president, Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee, outpolled the rest, receiving 3,998 votes, or 64 percent of the votes cast.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR PRESIDENT. With only a single candidate on the Republican ballot for president, Donald Trump received just over 89 percent of the votes. “Uncommitted” received almost 11 percent of the votes.

Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom thanked the poll workers who worked what turned out to be a very unique primary election. She was also appreciative of the support of the election committee and positive feedback from voters.

-30-