Mayor: Virtual meetings to continue in wake of increase in local COVID-19 cases

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton announced Tuesday that he is delaying plans for the Bardstown City Council to return to in-person meetings.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

The council has been meeting through the use of Zoom video conferencing software since late March, and at the council’s June 23 meeting, Heaton said he believed the council could meet in person again starting with the Tuesday, July 7, 2020 council meeting.

Since that meeting, there’s been a major increase of COVID-19 cases in both the City of Bardstown and Nelson County.

“The State of Kentucky, along with many other states, is experiencing a rise in the number of daily confirmed cases of Coronavirus during this time. As a result, we are announcing today that we will continue to hold our meetings via Zoom and the City of Bardstown YouTube channel until further notice. This decision was made in order to best protect the health of the public, City employees, City Council members, and the media – all of which would typically gather in person at these meetings.”

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council’s next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. It will be carried live on local cable TV and on the City of Bardstown’s YouTube channel.

