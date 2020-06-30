Posted by admin

Thrasher congratulates McCoy, calls for local GOP to to unify for fall election

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 — Nelson County Republican Party Chair Don Thrasher was on hand this morning when the completed vote totals were released at the office of Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom.

DON THRASHER

While holding a lead in the results from last week’s in-person voting at the Nelson County Fairgrounds, the absentee ballot totals gave incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy the primary win.

Thrasher voiced his appreciation to Sidebottom, the deputy clerks and election committee for their work at making an unusual primary election run smoothly.

“I would like to congratulate Chad McCoy on his victory today. The final total was 2227 to 1545. While it was a disappointing result I will not contest the election or ask for a recount of any kind,” Thrasher wrote in a social media post.

“The focus till November is to defeat the Democrat nominee (for 50th District state representative) Kory Miller in the Fall and to get Donald Trump re-elected. I am humbled and grateful to the people that supported me. It is time to unify the Republican Party of Nelson County and move forward! Thank you all!!”

REP. CHAD MCCOY

Rep. Chad McCoy was out of town Tuesday, but his office released a statement regarding his victory.

“I’m humbled and honored by the constituents who continue to put their faith in me to represent Nelson County in Frankfort. Without a doubt, this was a hard-fought campaign and I am glad it is over. Now the time has come to put it behind us and work together for this community and our Commonwealth.”

ON THE GENERAL ELECTION. The General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Sidebottom told the Nelson County Gazette that she’s hoping to have a traditional election in the Fall.

-30-