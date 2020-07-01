Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Nelson County on Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — No new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Nelson County. The county had one new individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to local sources, the individual was an 86-year-old woman.

The new case raised the total COVID-19 cases in Nelson County to 75, according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Deparmtent.

Two of the Nelson County COVID-19 patients were reported as hospitalized on Wednesday. Eleven were on home isolation, and 60 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. No new cases were reported Tuesday or Wednesday in Marion County. One patient is on home isolation, and 47 of the county’s 48 cases have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL. Four new cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County, while 15 new cases were reported in Hardin on Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, 2 new cases were reported in Meade County and one new case in Washington County.

On Tuesday, the health department recorded single COVID-19 cases in LaRue and Washington counties.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the six–county Lincoln Trail District as of Wednesday afternoon is 353 cases. Of those, 48 are on home isolation and 291 have recovered.

There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths in the district, including one deaith in Nelson County.

-30-