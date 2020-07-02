Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health dept. reports 6 new cases Thursday in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 2, 2020 — Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Local sources report the six cases include:

a 27-year-old man who lives in Cox’s Creek

a 49-year-old man who lives in the Botland area;

a 16-year-old Bardstown girl;

a 36-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 51-year-old Bardstown woman;

and a 73-year-old man.

The new cases bring Nelson County’s total number of COVID-19 caes to 81.

Two of Nelson County’s COVID-19 patients are in hospital, the health department reported Thursday. Fourteen are isolated at home, and 64 cases have recovered.

Including Nelson County’s 6 new cases, a total of 12 new cases were reported Thursday in the six-county Lincoln Trail district. Two new cases were reported in Hardin County and 4 new cases in Meade County.

The new cases bring the district’s total to 365.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 167

LaRue 17

Marion 48

Meade 32

Nelson 81

Washington 20

MARION COUNTY CASES. One COVID-19 patient in Marion County remains isolated at home. Forty-seven of the county’s 48 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. A total of 5 COVID-19 patients in the Lincoln Trail district are hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. Fifty-five patients are on home isolation, and 296 of the district’s 365 patients have recovered.

NEXT COVID-19 UPDATES MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020. Due to the July 4th holiday, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department will close Thursday, July 3, 2020 and reopen Monday, July 6, 2020. No new COVID-19 updates will be available until Monday afternoon.

-30-