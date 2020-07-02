Posted by admin

First-responders to be tested following exposure Monday to COVID-19 patient

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, July 2, 2020 — Nineteen local firefighters are scheduled for COVID-19 testing on Friday after they were in contact with a 49-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and was reported in the latest update today from the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to Joe Prewitt, director of the Nelson County Emergency Management and Nelson County EMS, the firefighters were apparently exposed to the man while responding to a call for service in the wake of Monday night’s severe thunderstorms.

Monday night’s storms brought torrential rains that pushed local streams out of their banks, flooding several areas and closing a number of roads and stranding several motorists who tried — and failed — to cross a flooded roadway.

It was a busy time for local fire departments, which had calls for service for more than one fire alarm as well as a handful of water rescues.

