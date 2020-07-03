Posted by admin

Obituary: Amy Jo Pegago-Schmidt, 28, Cox’s Creek

Amy Jo Pegago-Schmidt, 28, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 30, 1992, in Louisville. She was a groomer at Kountry Kennel. She attended Vine Hill Baptist Church and was a talented artist.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Schmidt of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Tyler Thomas and Elijah Michael Pegago; her parents, Donald L. and Donna Agee Pegago Jr., of Cox’s Creek; and one brother, Donald L. (Amanda) Pegago III of Cox’s Creek.

The family will follow her wishes for cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-