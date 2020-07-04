Posted by admin

Supporters seek donations to secure lease to preserve, renovate historic Anatok

Anatok was built in 1847 by Bardstown businessman Charles Haydon. The Anatok Preservation Committee needs your help and support in order to save the home from certain demolition.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 p.m. — The Anatok Preservation Committee is working to raise initial funding that will allow the committee to secure a lease with the Archdiocese of Louisville for the preservation of the historic Anatok home located behind Bethlehem High School.

But to get the lease, the committee must raise $21,000 by July 21, 2020, to secure the lease agreement. Its a big goal, but one that’s can be achieved with the public’s help.

Once the lease is signed, the Anatok Preservation Committee will begin fundraising for the repairs and renovation of the home. The home’s restoration will depend on public donations and federal and state grants to complete the project. Once restored, Anatok will be turned over to Bethlehem High School for its use.

How can you help?

Anatok faces possible demolition if it isn’t saved. With your help and support, this important historic home can be preserved for future generations to come.

