Obituary: William Landon Caylor, 69, New Hope
William Landon Caylor, 69, of New Hope, died Friday, July 3, 202,0 at his home. He was a retired printer for St. Martin de Porres.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Eggleston Caylor; one daughter, Mary Caylor; one son, Peter Caylor; two brothers, John Caylor and Dan Caylor; and one grandson, Christopher Vissere.
Cremation was chosen.
Any expressions of sympathy are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home.
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
-30-