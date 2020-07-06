Posted by admin

McConnell: Next rescue bill will focus on jobs, schools, healthcare, liability reform

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks Monday at Flaget Memorial Hospital. McConnell called on members of the public to continue to wear masks to protect themselves, their friends and family members.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, July 6, 2020 — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Bardstown Monday morning to meet highlight the work of the front-line healthcare heroes at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

McConnell spoke about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), funding of which has helped the healthcare sector deal with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to shut down the economy and send people home during the pandemic created two immediate crises — an economic crisis and a healthcare crisis.

Hospitals were forced to stop elective surgeries and other procedures; revenues fell and employees were furloughed or reassigned.

The CARES Act began in his office as a way to prop up the economy in the wake of the shutdown, McConnell explained. The final CARES Act package totaled nearly $3 trillion.

The CARES Act funding for Kentucky totaled $12 billion, he said, which included $4.6 million directly to Flaget Hospital. $1.2 billion of the total CARES Act was earmarked for the healthcare sector, McConnell explained.

Nelson County businesses were part of the total 47,000 businesses in Kentucky who recieved PPP loans totaling $5.2 billion.

NEW ROUND OF CARES ACT FUNDING. While the CARES Act is helping, McConnell made it clear that more will be done.

Another round of CARES Act funding will likely be announced in coming weeks. McConnell said the next legislation will need to address liability protection for businesses, colleges, schools, and businesses.

“We can’t get back to normal if we have a new epidemic of lawsuits related to the Coronavirus,” McConnell said.

The goal isn’t to rewrite the laws in every state, but to craft a very narrow liability protection regarding the Coronavirus.

The next bill will also include a focus on helping to keep children in school, jobs and more help for healthcare, he explained.

“I think the country needs one last boost,” he said.

WEAR A MASK. McConnell made it clear that while states are allowing businesses to reopen, the Coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere. “This is not over,” he said.

“The single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others is not complicated,” he said. “Its to wear a mask.”

He emphasized that mask wearing is everyone’s duty.

“We’re not shutting down the economy again, and the best way to get through this is to wear a mask.”

McConnell was welcomed by Flaget Memorial Hospital President Jennifer Nolan and Bruce Tassin, the CEO of CHI St. Joseph Health.

Prior to his visit to Bardstown on Monday, McConnell made a stop in Louisville to visit Dare to Care. McConnell was also due to visit Isiah House in Willisburg. According to a press release, Isiah House was able to keep its 180 staff members employed and continue to deliver vital services to those in recovery thanks to a grant from the Paycheck Protection Program.

