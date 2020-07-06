Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Craig Newton, 44, Bardstown

Thomas Craig Newton, 44, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born April 3, 1976, in Lebanon to Thomas Howard Newton and Linda Burba. He was a former employee of Inoac, Bardstown Barrels and Burger King. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Howard Newton.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Newton of Bardstown; his mother and stepfather, Linda and Richard Sorensen, both of Bardstown; one brother, Scott Newton of New Haven; two nieces, Dawn Newton and Crystal Newton; one nephew, Kaleb Newton; his paternal grandmother, Jewell Newton of Bardstown; and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-