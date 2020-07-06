Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Bruce Davidson, 70, Bardstown

Robert Bruce Davidson, 70, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1949, in Wise County, Va., to the late Samuel Wesley and Parilee Elizabeth Napier Davidson. He was a retired general machine operator for Cook Airtomic and Dover Corporation.

ROBERT BRUCE DAVIDSON

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Easter Davidson; two daughters, Lorene Lynn Quinker and Linda Gail Freeman, both of Bardstown; two sons, Marty Allen (Sherry) Davidson of Somerset, and Patrick Bruce Davidson of Bardstown; one sister, Mary D. (Manuel) Alvarado of Alabama; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Davidson and Cindy Davidson, both of Louisville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Dixie Kimberlin officiating.

Visitation is 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-