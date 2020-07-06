Posted by admin

Obituary: Donald M. Shewmaker, 88, Bardstown

Donald M. Shewmaker, 88, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Springfield. He was a retired carpenter for Weir Construction, a Navy Veteran, and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. Shewmaker; one son, Tony Shewmaker; his parents, Homer and Eula Shewmaker; and two brothers, Lois “Red” Shewmaker and Tommie Shewmaker.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna (Leslie) Hurst of Bardstown and Terri (Jeff) Blommel of Lebanon, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Bonnie (Roy) Sanders; five grandchildren, Lacey Cole, Les Hurst, Lauren Pile, Madison Blommel, and Meredith Blommel; five great-grandchildren, Avery and Avenley Cole, Morgan and Cruz Hurst, and Cade Pile; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Peters Cemetery in Mackville with Bro. Danny Haynes officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

