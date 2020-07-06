Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported, 12 new virus cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 6, 2020 — Nelson County has 12 new COVID-19 cases that were reported Monday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

This brings the total number of Nelson County residents who have or had the virus to 93. Twenty-six people are on home isolation, while 65 people have recovered. No Nelson County patients are hospitalized at present.

The health department also confirmed that an additional COVID-19 Nelson County patient died over the weekend, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to two.

62 NEW CASES IN DISTRICT. It was a bad weekend for the six-county Lincoln Trail District, with a total of 62 new COVID-19 cases reported since the last update on Thursday, July 2nd. All six counties in the district reported new cases in Monday’s report.

MARION COUNTY. Four new cases were reported Monday in Marion County, bringing that county’s total to 52. Five people were on home isolation, while 47 of the 52 have recovered. No patients in Marion County are hospitalized.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 208 cases. Sixty-four are on home isolation; 138 have fully recovered, while 5 have died of the virus. One Hardin County case is hospitalized.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Two new cases were reported Monday in Washington County. Four individuals are on home isolation,while 18 of their 22 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County also reported two new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to 19. The two new cases are on home isolation; 16 have recovered, and one patient has died of the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County reported one new case, bringing the county total to 33. Nine people are on home isolation, while 22 of the 33 have recovered. Two county residents have died of the virus.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 208

LaRue 19

Marion 52

Meade 33

Nelson 93

Washington 22

Sen. Mitch McConnell holds his mask while talking about the importance of wearing a mask to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus.

MASKS HELP PREVENT SPREAD. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Monday morning at Flaget Memorial Hospital and expressed his thanks to the front-line first-responders.

McConnell advocated mask wearing as “the way forward” with the Coronavirus still a threat.

