Obituary: Alyssa Hailey Williams, 13, Rineyville

Alyssa Hailey Williams, 13 of Rineyville, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 17, 2006, in Bardstown. She was home schooled, loved music, videos and animals.

She was preceded in death by two infant siblings.

She is survived by her parents, James and Valerie Shain Williams of Rineyville; one brother, Jermaine Williams of Springfield; maternal grandparents, Ricky and Rita Shain of Frankfort; paternal grandparents, Annemarie Williams of Bardstown and Roy Williams of New Castle; special friends Emma Tinnell and Olivia Tinnell; several aunts and uncles; and a special cousin, Jesslyn Shain.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Dr. James Carroll and Chaplain James Santos officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

