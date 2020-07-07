Posted by admin

Obituary: Diann Calbert, 66, Bardstown

Diann Calbert, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 6, 1954, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to the late Cleveland and Ruthie Thomas Adams. She was a homemaker, had worked many jobs but also had an entrepreneurial spirit. She was a hard working creative individual that had several home-based businesses.

She served her country as a U.S. Army veteran, and was a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, JoAnn Welch; one son-in-law, Jarrod Jackson; and two grandchildren, Jaden Tonge and Jaylin Tonge.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Calbert; three daughters, LaToya Calbert-Jackson of Bardstown, and LaTasha Calbert and Angela Calbert, both of New Albany, Ind.; one stepdaughter, Demitra (Charles) Newby of Bardstown; three sisters, Evelyn Stubs and Doris Hampton, both of Pine Bluff, Ark., and Cynthia (Marvin) Gleaves of Memphis; one brother, Larry (Kaye) Adams of Pine Bluff, Ark.; three grandchildren, Isaiah Green, Azariah Calbert, and Javon Newby; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

