COVID-19 update: Health department reports 3 new cases Tuesday in Nelson Co.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 — Nelson County has 3 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, the cases involve:

a 35-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown;

a 63-year-old Bardstown woman;

a 29-year-old Bardstown woman.

This brings the total number of Nelson County residents who have or had COVID-19 to 96. Twenty-nine people are isolating at home, while 65 people have recovered. No Nelson County patients are hospitalized at present. Two Nelson County residents have died of the virus.

21 NEW CASES IN DISTRICT. The six-county Lincoln Trail District reported 21 new cases on Tuesday afternoon, pushing the district COVID-19 case total to 448. Every county in the district with the exception of Meade County reported at least one new case on Tuesday.

MARION COUNTY. Three new cases were reported Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, bringing that county’s total to 55. According to Lincoln Trail, 8 people were on home isolation, while 47 of the 55 have recovered. No patients in Marion County are hospitalized.

HARDIN COUNTY. Hardin County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 221 cases. Seventy-seven are on home isolation; 138 have fully recovered, while 5 have died of the virus. One Hardin County case remains hospitalized.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. One new cases was reported Tuesday afternoon in Washington County. Five individuals are on home isolation,while 18 of the 23 cases have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County reported one new case Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 20. Three cases are on home isolation; 16 have recovered, and one patient has died of the virus.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County was the only county in the six-county Lincoln Trail district to not have a new case reported Tuesday afternoon. The county’s COVID-19 case total remains at 33. Nine people are on home isolation, while 22 of the 33 have recovered. Two county residents have died of the virus.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 221

LaRue 20

Marion 55

Meade 33

Nelson 96

Washington 23

-30-