Obituary: Lawrence Alan ‘Larry’ Hamilton, 72, Bardstown

Lawrence Alan “Larry” Hamilton, 72, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Lebanon. He retired after more than 45 years of service for the City of Bardstown, where he proudly served as City Administrator and City Engineer. Larry was a native son of Bardstown and part of the proud legacy of advancement of the City throughout his life of service thereto. His education began at St. Joseph Prepatory School, which provided him with his theological foundations from which he loved to frequently engage in spirited debate.

Larry graduated from the University of Kentucky, and for over four decades, he gave his professional expertise to improving the quality of life for the people of Bardstown through significant advancements in the infrastructure of the City. He lived an exemplary life, was a faithful Catholic, a good Christian, loving husband, and great father. He served his community in numerous ways, such as sitting on many charitable boards and serving closely along with the Bardstown City Council. He also served on the Board of Flaget Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Catholic Church among others.

He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Alan Hamilton; his parents, John and Margaret Hamilton; two sisters, Michelle Hamilton and Mary Jane Hamilton; and three brothers, Joseph Marion Hamilton, Charles Bruce “C.B.” Hamilton, and Dr. James Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellyn Hamilton; three sons, Paul Blaine (Carly) Hamilton and Patrick Thomas Hamilton, both of Bardstown, and Michael Andrew (Jessie) Hamilton of Chicago; three brothers, Leo (Jenny) Hamilton, John (Anne) Hamilton, and Stephen (Sylvia) Hamilton, all of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Samuel Hamilton, Olivia Hamilton, Lauren Hamilton, and Emilia Hamilton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9. 2020, and 9-10:15 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph School, or Bethlehem High School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

