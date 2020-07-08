Posted by admin

Obituary: Sharon Denise Weaver, 64, Mount Washington

Sharon Denise Weaver, 64, of Mount Washington, died Monday, July 7, 2020. She was born March 1, 1956, to Ed Lee and Mildred Weaver. She was a devoted employee to UPS for 20-plus years and a member of the 2nd Baptist Church of Fairfield. She was gracious and very humble. She never met a stranger and enjoyed making people laugh. She enjoyed being “Big Momma” to her grandchildren and spoiling them endlessly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chantell Denise Crowe.

She is survived by three children, Jeri “Dee” Lydian (Larry), DeWayne Livers (Laura), and Shane Livers, (Megan); two sisters, Martha Gail Knox (Tony) and Carla Mae Weaver; one brother, George Edward Weaver; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two aunts; two nieces; two nephews; and a host of cousins, family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Second Baptist Church in Fairfield with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the church.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

