Posted by admin

Work to replace sewer lines, manholes will close alleys between 4th, 5th Streets

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 — Starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020, utility work to replace sewer manholes and piping will continue down Maidens Alley.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the week, North Fourth Street and Maidens Alley between Fourth and Fifth Streets, and Cranberry Alley between Maidens Alley and West Broadway will be closed.

Efforts will be made to maintain local residents’ access where possible. You may contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, 502-348-5947 with any questions or concerns.

-30-