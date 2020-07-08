Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Nelson County cases more than doubled in past 3-1/2 weeks

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — Nelson County added 8 new COVID-19 cases to its total Wednesday as reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 104. Thirty-seven of those cases are isolated at home. Sixty-five have recovered and there have been 2 COVID-19 related deaths in Nelson County.

COUNTY’S NUMBERS SPIKING. The number of positive COVID-19 cases has continued to surge in Nelson County. The county reported its first positive COVID-19 cases on March 14, 2020. It took just over 3 months for the county to reach 48 positive cases on Friday, June 12, 2020. It has taken just 3-1/2 weeks to more than double the number of positive cases here in the county.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 56. Nine of their patients are isolated at home while 47 have recovered.

HARDIN COUNTY. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Hardin County. One Hardin County patient is hospitalized. Seventy-nine are isolated at home while 138 have recovered. There have been five virus-related deaths in Hardin County.

MEADE COUNTY. Meade County also reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 34 cases. Ten people remain isolated at home, while 22 have recovered. Two people have died of the virus in Meade County.

WASHINGTON & LARUE. No new cases were reported Wednesday in either Washington County or LaRue County.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT. Wednesday’s health department report brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail district to 460 confirmed cases. One hundred and forty-three people are isolated at home, while 306 have recovered districtwide.

