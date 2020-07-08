Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul B. Bryant, 68

Paul B. Bryant, 68, passed away July 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Rachael Hurst Bryant.

He is survived by three sisters, Billie Cosby of Chula Vista, Calif., Pegge Hertzfeldt of Branson West, Mo., and Nella (Jim) Griffin of Lutz, Fla.; one brother, J. Hunter Bryant of Lutz, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private burial will be in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Nelson County Hospice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-