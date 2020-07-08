Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Marguerite Cheshire Hagan, 98, Holy Cross

Mary Marguerite Cheshire Hagan, 98, of Holy Cross, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1922, in New Hope. She was a former employee of Cowden Manufacturing in Springfield and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Everett Hagan; her father and mother, William Lee and Mary Effie Hall Cheshire; one daughter, Nina Jean Smith; two sons, John Earl Hagan and Joseph Jude Hagan; three sons-in-law, James W. Blanford, David Lee Mattingly and James Kevin Edelen; one daughter-in-law, Belinda Sue Hagan; and two grandsons, Paul Smith Jr. and Eric Mattingly.

Survivors include eight children, Ann C. Blanford and George Hagan, both of Holy Cross, Cathy Mattingly and Barbara Hagan, both of Loretto, Max Hagan (Renee) of Raywick, Vicki Carrico (Brad) and Karen Sue Hagan, both of Bardstown and Nancy Edelen of Springfield; one son-in-law, Paul F. Smith; one sister, Rita Lucas of Bardstown; one brother, William Lee Cheshire of Louisville; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto. Burial is in the church cemetery with the Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Jamie Blanford, Joshua Blanford, Dave Mattingly, Robbie Mattingly, Brian Mattingly, J. E. Mattingly, Shawn Edelen, Jonathon Hagan, Levi Hagan and Jason Newton; Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Amanda Maupin, Devon Bales, Jessica Newton, Vivian May, Brittany Edelen, Bridgett Asberry, Laura Simpson, Savannah Edelen, Makayla Scott, Elizabeth Hagan and Emily Sandusky.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Face masks, hand washing, and social distancing are encouraged.

Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.



