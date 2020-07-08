Posted by admin

Obituary: Delena ‘Weenee’ Offutt Trent, 65, Lebanon

Delena “Weenee” Offutt Trent, 65, of Lebanon, died peacefully Tuesday July 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born Aug. 2, 1954. She retired as the director of The Caring Place: Domestic Violence Shelter for Women and Children after 20 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. Offutt and Jewell Offutt; and two brothers, Jerry Offutt, and Danny Offutt.

She is survived by one daughter, Brandi Danyelle Downs; one son, Bo (Tracy) Downs; five grandchildren, Victoria Rae Greenwell, Chase Tyler Downs, Clayton Spalding, Cody Spalding, and Collin Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Braylon, Kaylem, Brynlee, Camdyn, Oaklee, Emily Lynn, and Cora; one nephew, Rob Offutt; three nieces, Crystal, Kim, and Tracy; and lifelong friends, Katy Willett Thompson, and Mag Burton.

The graveside service is 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the pavilion of St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Pepper Elliott officiating.

Memorial contributions may go toward her service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

